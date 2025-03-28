SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 17,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

SOS Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.