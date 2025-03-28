Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Decreases By 71.4%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

