Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Decreases By 71.4%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.