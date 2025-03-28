Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Decreases By 71.4%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.43.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Impact Trust
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.