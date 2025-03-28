Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,074 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

