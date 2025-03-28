1,360 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.63.
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
