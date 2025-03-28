Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,062,600 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,062,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Informatica by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 237,876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the third quarter worth $232,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Informatica by 555.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Informatica by 3,143.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Informatica in the third quarter valued at $1,484,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Informatica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Informatica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

