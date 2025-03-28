Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Harvia Oyj Price Performance
Shares of HRVFF opened at C$48.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.36. Harvia Oyj has a 12-month low of C$41.20 and a 12-month high of C$52.50.
Harvia Oyj Company Profile
