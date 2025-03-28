IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $953,000 Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Endava by 33.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Endava by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Endava by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 145,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Endava plc has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 188.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

