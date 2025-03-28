KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $2.20 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $224.60 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

