LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,576,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $50,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

GEM stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

