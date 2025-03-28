LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $45,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ULST opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

