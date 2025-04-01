Contrasting Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) & Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical -7.00% -15.28% -4.58% Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 35.53% 12.02% 10.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $16.95 billion 0.24 -$2.15 billion ($3.61) -3.36 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $3.01 billion 4.27 $1.12 billion N/A N/A

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Chemical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.9% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sumitomo Chemical pays out -3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats Sumitomo Chemical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops S-872600 an influenza nasal vaccine; S-875670 anCOVID-19 nasal vaccine; S-540956 a nucleic acid adjuvant; S-554110 a nontuberculous mycobacterial infection; S-337395 for RSV infections; S-892216 for COVID-19 therapeutics; Olorofim for invasive aspergillosis; cefiderocol for aerobic gram-negative bacterial infections and infectious diseases; S-268019 a COVID-19 prophylactic vaccine; S-268019 a prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19; ensitrelvir for COVID-19 treatment and prevention; baloxavir for influenza virus infection; S-365598 for HIV infection; and S-555739 for suppressing aggravation of COVID-19. In addition, the company develops S-540956 for nucleic acid adjuvant; S-109802 for post-stroke spasticity; S-151128 for chronic pain; S-588210 and S-531011 for solid tumor; S-309309 for obesity; BPN14770 for Alzheimer’s disease and fragile X syndrome; S-588410 for bladder cancer; S-488210 for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-005151 for Acute ischemic stroke and epidermolysis bullosa; Rizmoic for opioid-induced constipation; ADR-001 for decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-222611 for malignant tumor; S-812217 for depression; GRT7039 for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee; SDT-001 for inattentive ADHD; S-588410 for esophageal cancer; SR-0379 for cutaneous ulcer; and S-723595 for type 2 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.