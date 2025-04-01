POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 773,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of POSCO by 5,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. 338,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. POSCO has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

