Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

