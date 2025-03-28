Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Expands By 117.4%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,879,600 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the February 28th total of 1,784,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestlé stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

