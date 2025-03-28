Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

In related news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,696.25. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $806,093.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,426.75. This trade represents a 15.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,202 shares of company stock worth $20,924,812 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

