American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $111.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $109.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

