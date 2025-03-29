Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.47. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.