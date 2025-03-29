First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM) PT Set at C$1.45 by Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$1.45 price objective on First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FNM stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. First Nordic Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.63.
