Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.15. 3,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

Qantas Airways Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

