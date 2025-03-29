Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WHLRP opened at $3.75 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLRP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.