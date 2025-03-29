JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Insider Acquires £19,891.10 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar bought 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,891.10 ($25,745.66).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Down 1.8 %

JGGI stock opened at GBX 532.04 ($6.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 511 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614 ($7.95). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 577.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 576.61.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 3.36 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 94.75%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

A distinctive strategy for today’s markets

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.

Key points:

Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.

Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.

Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

