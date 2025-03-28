Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Up 15.6% – Should You Buy?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293.58 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 288.70 ($3.74). 384,146,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,835% from the average session volume of 19,847,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.80 ($3.23).

Ocado Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 319.02.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

Insider Activity

About Ocado Group

In related news, insider Adam Warby bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £225,000 ($291,224.44). Company insiders own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.