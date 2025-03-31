Best Small Cap Stocks To Research – March 31st

MicroAlgo, Venus Acquisition, iCoreConnect, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and AltC Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, generally ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks typically offer higher growth potential but also come with increased volatility and risk compared to larger, well-established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

MicroAlgo stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,210,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. MicroAlgo has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $509.60.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of Venus Acquisition stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,778,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

NASDAQ ICCT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 342,124,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.09. iCoreConnect has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,928,394 shares. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,669,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

