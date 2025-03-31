Top Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – March 31st

Shopify, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily facilitate online communication and interaction through platforms like social networking sites and messaging apps. These companies often generate revenue through digital advertising and related services, and their stock performance can be significantly influenced by user engagement trends and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.82. 10,223,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,646. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,952,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,249. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,260. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

