Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,601 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barings BDC by 393.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

