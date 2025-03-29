Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,655 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

SPTL opened at $27.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

