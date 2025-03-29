Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $92.43 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

