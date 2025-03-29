Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $1,134,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.97 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.