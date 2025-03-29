EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $84.39 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

