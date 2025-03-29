EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. Purchases 19,420 Shares

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. purchased 19,420 shares of EON Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,688.40. This represents a 1.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EON Resources Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of EONR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. EON Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
EON Resources Company Profile
