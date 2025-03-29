EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. Purchases 19,420 Shares

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. purchased 19,420 shares of EON Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,688.40. This represents a 1.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EON Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of EONR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. EON Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

EON Resources Company Profile

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres.

