Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.43 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.23 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,211,461 shares traded.

Tavistock Investments Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Raven acquired 1,139,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £45,560 ($59,161.15). Also, insider Johanna Rager bought 570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,606.54). 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

