Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.40 and traded as low as C$24.64. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$24.76, with a volume of 70,546 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Altius Minerals Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.39.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.