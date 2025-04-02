FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.56 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 260.50 ($3.38). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 251 ($3.26), with a volume of 303,484 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

FDM Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £282.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts predict that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.05%.

Insider Activity at FDM Group

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £997.10 ($1,294.77). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £498.20 ($646.93). Insiders have purchased a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $199,255 over the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

