Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Announces Earnings Results

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance
INTI stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.55. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Inhibitor Therapeutics
