Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Announces Earnings Results

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

INTI stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.55. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.14.

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

