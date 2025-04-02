Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Update

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Magna Mining Price Performance
Shares of MGMNF stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Magna Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.28.
Magna Mining Company Profile
