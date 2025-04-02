Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Update

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of MGMNF stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Magna Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Magna Mining Company Profile

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

