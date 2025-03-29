TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TravelSky Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSYHY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

