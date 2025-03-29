TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TravelSky Technology Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSYHY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.
About TravelSky Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TravelSky Technology
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.