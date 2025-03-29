Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 334.0 days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Stingray Group stock opened at C$6.28 on Friday. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$5.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.60.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

