RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

