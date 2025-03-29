Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $43.79 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $43,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $39.33 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

