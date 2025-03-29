Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Grows By 62.8%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $540.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

