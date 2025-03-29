Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 47.3% in March

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 633,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 368.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Genprex worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex Trading Down 21.1 %

Shares of GNPX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 3,612,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,860. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.