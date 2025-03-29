GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Update

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlucoTrack

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlucoTrack stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) by 315.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 14.10% of GlucoTrack worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

GlucoTrack Trading Down 11.8 %

GCTK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 2,266,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.29. GlucoTrack has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $99.00.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

