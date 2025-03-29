Blair William & Co. IL Buys 7,511 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 317,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of JLL opened at $245.52 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

