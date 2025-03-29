Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Shares of TTWO opened at $210.47 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

