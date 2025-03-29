Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 72,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

