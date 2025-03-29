Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the zero brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Jamf alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JAMF

Jamf Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Jamf

JAMF stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $492,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,101.75. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Jamf by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jamf by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.