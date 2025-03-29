Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 72.4% in March

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 692,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 28th.

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.18) by $22.75. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%. Research analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

