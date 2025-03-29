FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,200 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOXO Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FOXO Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.67% of FOXO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

FOXO Technologies Trading Down 14.7 %

FOXO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679,984. FOXO Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

