Yorktown Xi Associates Llc Sells 89,501 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $724,063.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,198.30. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 330.2% during the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

