Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,156 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 739,257 shares in the last quarter.

CGGR stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

